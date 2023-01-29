Wales coach Warren Gatland warned that a planned Netflix documentary on this year’s Six Nations tournament may feature some strong language from the dressing room.

Netflix will produce a “behind the scenes” documentary on the Six Nations along the lines of those recently aired for Formula One and tennis. It will be released in 2024.

Gatland, who took charge of Wales for a second time in December following the departure of Wayne Pivac, said he had learned from previous experiences that it was important to build up a good relationship with film crews.