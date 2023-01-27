Activists seeking to preserve two historic sports venues and an iconic tree-lined avenue are locked in a battle with the Tokyo government over the redevelopment of one of the city’s greenest neighborhoods.

Tokyo is now in the final stages of initiating a plan to demolish and replace Jingu Stadium, the world’s fourth-oldest baseball ground still used by a top-flight pro team, and Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Ground, Tokyo’s 75-year-old main rugby venue and the home of the Japan Rugby Football Union.

According to management consultant Rochelle Kopp, three different petition drives to halt the project have amassed nearly 150,000 signatures. Kopp originally got involved in the campaign because the plan would involve cutting down around 1,000 trees — a figure Tokyo has since reduced to around 500.