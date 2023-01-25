  • Wizards Rui Hachimura drives to the basket against the Warriors at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama on Oct. 2. | REUTERS
    Wizards Rui Hachimura drives to the basket against the Warriors at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama on Oct. 2. | REUTERS

  • Kyodo

New Los Angeles Lakers acquisition Rui Hachimura on Tuesday expressed his delight at being traded to what he believes is “one of the greatest” NBA franchises.

“I will say the Lakers are one of the most famous teams in Japan,” the forward, who will wear No. 28, said in a press conference.

“I’m so excited for this opportunity … I’m so happy to be part of this family and part of L.A.”

