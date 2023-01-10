Lone ozeki Takakeisho bounced back from his first defeat of the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament by winning a bruising encounter with top-ranked maegashira Daieisho on Tuesday.

Having lost the previous day to the other No. 1 maegashira, Tobizaru, Takakeisho improved to 2-1 by thrusting out former sekiwake Daieisho (2-1) after the pair traded fierce blows back and forth across the ring.

Sekiwake Hoshoryu remains the only unbeaten wrestler in the three elite sanyaku ranks below yokozuna after just three days of competition at Ryogoku Kokugikan sumo arena.