  • Mitakekai grapples with Hoshoryu (right) during Day 3 of the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament at the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo on Tuesday. | KYODO
    Mitakekai grapples with Hoshoryu (right) during Day 3 of the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament at the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo on Tuesday. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Lone ozeki Takakeisho bounced back from his first defeat of the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament by winning a bruising encounter with top-ranked maegashira Daieisho on Tuesday.

Having lost the previous day to the other No. 1 maegashira, Tobizaru, Takakeisho improved to 2-1 by thrusting out former sekiwake Daieisho (2-1) after the pair traded fierce blows back and forth across the ring.

Sekiwake Hoshoryu remains the only unbeaten wrestler in the three elite sanyaku ranks below yokozuna after just three days of competition at Ryogoku Kokugikan sumo arena.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW