Wales and Los Angeles FC winger Gareth Bale said on Monday he had decided to end his playing career at the age of 33, having reached exceptional milestones in both club and international soccer.

Bale played a Wales record of 111 games for his country and was a five-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid. He helped the Welsh reach the 2016 and 2020 before leading the country in its first FIFA World Cup since 1958 last November in Qatar.

“After careful and thoughtful consideration, I announce my immediate retirement from club and international football,” Bale said on Twitter. “I feel incredibly fortunate to have realized my dream of playing the sport I love. It has truly given me some of the best moments of my life.