    Yuki Soma made one appearance for Japan at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. | REUTERS

  • Kyodo

Japan and Nagoya Grampus midfielder Yuki Soma has agreed to a loan deal with Portuguese first-division side Casa Pia, a source familiar with the matter said Saturday.

The 25-year-old played in Japan’s 1-0 loss to Costa Rica in a group-stage match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar before the Samurai Blue advanced to the round of 16.

He also played for host Japan at the postponed Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

