Kazuki Higa, who won his first Japan Golf Tour money title in 2022, has accepted a special invitation to play in this year’s Masters Tournament, organizers said Thursday.

The 27-year-old Okinawa native and reigning NCAA individual champion Gordon Sargent of Vanderbilt University have been added to the Masters field that will tee it up at Augusta National Golf Club from April 6 to 9.

“We have extended invitations to two deserving players not otherwise qualified,” said Fred Ridley, chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament.