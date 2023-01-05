  • Bills cornerback Siran Neal reacts as Damar Hamlin is treated on the field after collapsing during Monday night's game in Cincinnati. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Bills cornerback Siran Neal reacts as Damar Hamlin is treated on the field after collapsing during Monday night's game in Cincinnati. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
  • SHARE

When Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during a “Monday Night Football” game from cardiac arrest, players and coaches throughout the NFL caught their breath, prayed for Hamlin and his family — and then stopped to think.

Is the danger of football worth the risk?

Calais Campbell, 36, a veteran defensive end for the Baltimore Ravens, said Wednesday that it was “just natural” to ask himself that question.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW