Defending champion Kaori Sakamoto dazzled on the ice to win the women’s short program at Japan’s national figure skating championships on Thursday.

Sakamoto, the Beijing Olympic bronze medalist, who followed that by winning her first world title this year, brought the crowd to its feet at Osaka Prefecture’s Towa Pharmaceutical RACTAB Dome with a powerful, energetic performance.

The 22-year-old scored 77.79 points to take a 3.09 lead over short program runner-up Mai Mihara going into Saturday’s free skate. Mihara is coming off her victory in the ISU Grand Prix Final two weeks earlier.