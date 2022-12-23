  • Kaori Sakamoto performs her short program during the national championships in Kadoma, Osaka, on Thursday. | KYODO
    Kaori Sakamoto performs her short program during the national championships in Kadoma, Osaka, on Thursday. | KYODO

  • KYODO

  • SHARE

Kadoma, Osaka – Defending champion Kaori Sakamoto dazzled on the ice to win the women’s short program at Japan’s national figure skating championships on Thursday.

Sakamoto, the Beijing Olympic bronze medalist, who followed that by winning her first world title this year, brought the crowd to its feet at Osaka Prefecture’s Towa Pharmaceutical RACTAB Dome with a powerful, energetic performance.

The 22-year-old scored 77.79 points to take a 3.09 lead over short program runner-up Mai Mihara going into Saturday’s free skate. Mihara is coming off her victory in the ISU Grand Prix Final two weeks earlier.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW