Kyogo Furuhashi scored the winner as Celtic defeated Livingston 2-1 to restore its nine-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday.

The Japan striker was on target at the end of the first half after Celtic had taken the lead at Parkhead through an own goal from Ayo Obileye.

But first-half stoppage time saw Livingston captain Nicky Devlin pull a goal back in his 100th Premiership appearance.