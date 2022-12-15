Two-time men’s 73-kg Olympic judo champion Shohei Ono has decided to step away from competition, including the 2024 Paris Games, and will focus on coaching, a source with knowledge of the matter said Wednesday.

Ono is reportedly moving toward applying for an overseas coaches’ training program organized by the Japanese Olympic Committee and is hoping to study in Britain.

A three-time world champion, Ono took part in April’s Japan championship, but has not returned to competing within his weight class since winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics, citing his lack of physical and mental fitness.