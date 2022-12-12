Japan won the silver medal in the men’s team foil at a fencing World Cup tournament on Sunday, reaching the podium for the first time since 2018 according to the Japan Fencing Federation.

Kyosuke Matsuyama, Takahiro Shikine, Kazuki Iimura and Kenta Suzumura downed Italy, the world’s top-ranked team, 45-30 in the semifinals in Tokyo.

The host team, ranked fourth, was denied the title after losing 45-31 to the United States in the final. The United States defeated Japan by the same score in last year’s Tokyo Olympic bronze medal match.