The International Olympic Committee decided Tuesday to postpone its final selection, scheduled for September-October 2023, of the host city for the 2030 Winter Olympics, citing concerns about the impact of climate change on potential future hosts.

The IOC, during an Executive Board meeting in Lausanne, said three interested parties — Sapporo, Vancouver and Salt Lake City, Utah — have been notified of the delay. One IOC executive said the final decision should be made no later than 2024.

The Future Host Commission for the Olympic Winter Games outlined a number of proposals and potential challenges, including that “hosts would need to show average minimum temperatures of below zero degrees for snow competition venues at the time of the games over a 10-year period.”