England only spent a little time celebrating its 3-0 World Cup win over Senegal on Sunday before turning its thoughts to an intimidating quarterfinal against reigning champion France and Kylian Mbappe.

“We have a brilliant tie, haven’t we?” England coach Gareth Southgate said of Saturday’s mouth-watering match between the two European powers who have not met at a World Cup since 1982.

“It’s the biggest test that we could face. They’re world champions. Incredible depth of talent, outstanding individual players,” he added, noting the historic resonance of the clash alongside the other last eight matchup already decided, Argentina against the Netherlands.