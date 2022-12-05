Japanese golfers Minami Katsu, Yuna Nishimura and Yuri Onishi on Sunday advanced to the final week of the LPGA Q-Series, a two-week tournament at which players must finish in the top 45 and ties to qualify for the 2023 U.S. LPGA Tour.

After four rounds at Magnolia Grove Golf Course in Mobile, Alabama, Katsu sat in a tie for 17th place at 10 under, four strokes behind tournament leader Lauren Hartlage of the United States.

On Sunday, Katsu had three birdies, at Nos. 9, 10 and 16, in her first bogey-free round of the qualifying tournament.