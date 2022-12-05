WBC heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury said he might need elbow surgery, potentially delaying a unification showdown with Ukrainian rival Oleksandr Usyk early next year.

The Briton scored a 10th-round stoppage of title challenger Derek Chisora on Saturday and said after the fight that his right elbow is the problem.

“I’ve got some hand problems and I’ve got to maybe have some surgery on my elbow but after that, I’m ready for anybody,” he said.