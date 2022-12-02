Midfielder Ao Tanaka’s 51st-minute goal completed Japan’s 2-1 comeback against Spain in their 2022 FIFA World Cup Group E finale on Thursday night in Doha, sending the Samurai Blue into the round of 16 for the fourth time in their history.

But it was Kaoru Mitoma’s assist that could go down as one of the most talked-about moments of the tournament, joining a long list of controversial plays that have defined successive World Cups since the competition was first held in 1930.

With the game tied at 1-1 through Ritsu Doan’s 48th-minute goal and Group E completely up for grabs, Mitoma raced to meet a low Junya Ito cross from right of the goal and extended his left foot as far as it would go, seemingly willing the ball back into play and centering it for his former Kawasaki Frontale partner-in-crime Tanaka to head home from point-blank range.