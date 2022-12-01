For all the attention surrounding the return of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, the individual with the least to say about the unusual circumstance is Watson himself.

Watson, reinstated on Monday after serving an 11-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, will make his Browns debut when Cleveland visits the Houston Texans, his former team, on Sunday.

Watson sat out the 2021 campaign after demanding the Texans trade him prior to that season and hasn’t played this year due to the suspension he received after being accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women.