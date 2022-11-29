Normally, it would be horrible news to soccer fans anywhere that their team’s star player was injured.

But even as they endured an anguished wait for a Neymar-less Brazil to score in its 1-0 win over Switzerland Monday, some Brazilians found it hard to miss the injured superstar, who has promised to dedicate his first 2022 FIFA World Cup goal to far-right President Jair Bolsonaro.

Watching the match in a packed bar in central Rio de Janeiro, where fans decked out in yellow and green waited nervously for what turned out to be the lone goal — scored in the 83rd minute, by Casemiro — 23-year-old law student Henrique Melo explained his dilemma.