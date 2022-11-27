  • Argentina forward Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring the team's opening goal against Mexico during their 2022 FIFA World Cup Group C game in Lusail, Qatar, on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
Doha – Lionel Messi reignited Argentina’s World Cup challenge with a superb goal in a 2-0 win over Mexico on Saturday as Kylian Mbappe’s double fired France into the last 16.

Rocked by a stunning upset defeat against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, Argentina faced Mexico knowing that a defeat would send it crashing out of the tournament.

But Messi breathed fresh life into Argentina’s campaign with his eighth World Cup goal in his fifth appearance in the finals.

