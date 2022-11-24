  • Takuma Asano (right) celebrates with teammates after scoring Japan's second, decisive goal in their 2-1 win against Germany at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on Wednesday. | REUTERS
  Reuters

Doha – Late goals by Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano gave Japan an incredible 2-1 comeback victory over Germany in the World Cup on Wednesday, after the four-time champions had looked to be cruising to victory via an Ilkay Gundogan penalty but paid a fatal price for missing chances.

The shock result was a repeat of their 2018 World Cup nightmare when, as defending champions, they lost their opener to Mexico and, after another defeat by South Korea, were condemned to an unheard of group-stage exit.

