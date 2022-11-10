  • Japan's Munetaka Murakami hits a two-run home run against Australia during the fifth inning at Sapporo Dome on Wednesday. Japan won 8-1. | KYODO
    Japan's Munetaka Murakami hits a two-run home run against Australia during the fifth inning at Sapporo Dome on Wednesday. Japan won 8-1. | KYODO

  KYODO

Sapporo – Shota Imanaga struck out 10 and Munetaka Murakami hit his fourth home run in three games for Japan’s national team in an 8-1 win over Australia in their first World Baseball Classic warmup on Wednesday.

The game was the first of two ahead of March’s WBC, when Japan and Australia will square off in their first-round pool at Tokyo Dome.

