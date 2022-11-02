  • Japan's Kokoro Fukasawa performs on the uneven bars during the women's team final at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool on Tuesday. | REUTERS
    Japan's Kokoro Fukasawa performs on the uneven bars during the women's team final at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool on Tuesday. | REUTERS

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Liverpool – Japan finished seventh in the eight-nation women’s team final at the artistic gymnastics world championships on Tuesday and missed a chance to clinch a spot in the event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Japan’s hope of winning its first medal in 56 years in the event was lost when the team made up of world championships debutants Shoko Miyata, Chiharu Yamada, Ayaka Sakaguchi, Kokoro Fukasawa and Hazuki Watanabe could not capitalize on the third place it held heading into the fourth and final apparatus.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW