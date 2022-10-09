Fukuoka – Japan lost 22-21 to Australia A on Saturday, their second straight defeat in the three-match, non-test series 11 months before the World Cup in France.
Playing as Japan XV, the hosts reclaimed the lead through former captain Michael Leitch’s 62nd-minute try, but Richie Asiata scored with seconds left to make it 21-20 before Tane Edmed nailed the crucial conversion at Best Denki Stadium in Fukuoka.
