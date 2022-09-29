Sendai – Shota Hiranuma hit his first home run of the season to back an eight-inning effort by Tatsuya Imai as the Seibu Lions edged the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles 1-0 in the Pacific League on Wednesday.
The third-place Lions now lead the fourth-place Eagles by 1½ games with just two and three games left for Seibu and Rakuten, respectively, in the regular season in their race for a spot in the Climax Series playoffs.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.