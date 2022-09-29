  • Lions pitcher Tatsuya Imai pitches against the Eagles in Sendai on Wednesday. | KYODO
    Lions pitcher Tatsuya Imai pitches against the Eagles in Sendai on Wednesday. | KYODO

  • KYODO

  • SHARE

Sendai – Shota Hiranuma hit his first home run of the season to back an eight-inning effort by Tatsuya Imai as the Seibu Lions edged the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles 1-0 in the Pacific League on Wednesday.

The third-place Lions now lead the fourth-place Eagles by 1½ games with just two and three games left for Seibu and Rakuten, respectively, in the regular season in their race for a spot in the Climax Series playoffs.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW