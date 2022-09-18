  • Volunteers at the main media center watch Yuzuru Hanyu perform during the 2022 Beijing Winter Games on Feb. 10. | REUTERS
  • Kyodo

Figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu will attend an event to be held in Tokyo later this month to mark the 50th anniversary of the normalization of Japan-China diplomatic ties, a head organizer said Friday.

Japan’s double Olympic champion Hanyu, who retired from competition in July, is also wildly popular in China. During the Beijing Olympics earlier this year, the country’s media repeatedly reported about Hanyu fever at home.

