  • SoftBank's Kenta Imamiya (right) celebrates after driving in two runs against the Lions in Fukuoka on Monday. | KYODO
  • Kyodo

Fukuoka – Kenta Imamiya, Alfredo Despaigne and Hikaru Kawase drove in two runs apiece as the Pacific League-leading Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks eked out a 7-5 victory over the Seibu Lions on Monday.

The Hawks turned a 1-0 deficit into a 4-1 lead in the third thanks to Imamiya’s two-run single and Despaigne’s two-run homer at PayPay Dome.

