    Sho Sasaki celebrates after scoring against South Korea during the EAFF E-1 Championship in Toyota, Japan, on July 27. | REUTERS

Japan will play Canada in an international friendly on Nov. 17 in the United Arab Emirates ahead of the World Cup in Qatar starting on the 20th, the Japan Football Association said Thursday.

The game in Dubai will be the final warmup for the 24th-ranked Japan ahead of its Group E opener against Germany, scheduled on Nov. 23. Costa Rica and Spain also await in the tough group.

