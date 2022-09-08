  • Dragons outfielder Kosuke Fukudome (left) receives flowers from teammates Yohei Oshima after announcing his retirement in Nagoya on Thursday. | KYODO
Kosuke Fukudome, a former big leaguer and the oldest active NPB player at 45, will retire at the end of the season, the Central League’s Chunichi Dragons said Thursday.

The left-handed hitter spent five years in the majors from 2008 with the Chicago Cubs, Cleveland Indians and Chicago White Sox, logging a total of 498 hits and 42 home runs in 596 games.

