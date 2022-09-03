Yu Darvish threw the 3,000th strikeout of his pro career in Nippon Professional Baseball and MLB as he pitched the San Diego Padres to a 7-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.
The 36-year-old ace is just the second player after Hideo Nomo to reach the milestone while striking out 1,000 both in Japan and in the major leagues. Darvish spent seven years with the Nippon Ham Fighters of Japan’s Pacific League before moving to MLB in 2012.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.