  • Serena Williams hits a shot during practice at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI
    Serena Williams hits a shot during practice at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI

  • REUTERS

  • SHARE

Serena Williams begins what is expected to be her final U.S. Open with a match against Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic, but things could get tough quickly for the 23-time Grand Slam champion with No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit possibly awaiting the winner.

The U.S. Open draw, released on Thursday, did Williams no favors, with the 40-year-old American landing in the bottom quarter with fifth-seeded Tunisian Ons Jabeur, the Wimbledon runner-up, 10th-seeded Russian Daria Kasatkina and Canadian Leylah Fernandez, who lost in last year’s final.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,