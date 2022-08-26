Serena Williams begins what is expected to be her final U.S. Open with a match against Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic, but things could get tough quickly for the 23-time Grand Slam champion with No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit possibly awaiting the winner.
The U.S. Open draw, released on Thursday, did Williams no favors, with the 40-year-old American landing in the bottom quarter with fifth-seeded Tunisian Ons Jabeur, the Wimbledon runner-up, 10th-seeded Russian Daria Kasatkina and Canadian Leylah Fernandez, who lost in last year’s final.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.