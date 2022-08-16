Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and his Tottenham Hotspur counterpart Antonio Conte have been charged by the Football Association (FA) following their confrontation after Sunday’s heated Premier League draw at Stamford Bridge.
The two managers shook hands after a 2-2 draw where tempers flared, but then faced off on the pitch before being separated by players and staff from both teams.
