  • Akatsuki Japan players wave to fans after sweeping their friendly series with Iran in Sendai on Sunday. | KYODO
Yudai Baba scored a game-high 21 points for Japan in an 80-58 blowout of Iran at Xebio Arena Sendai on Sunday.

Yuki Togashi and Makoto Hiejima also added 12 points apiece as Akatsuki Japan swept the two-game international friendly series, following Saturday’s narrow 82-77 win.

