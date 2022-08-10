Toronto – Four-time Grand Slam singles champion Naomi Osaka retired from her opening match against Kaia Kanepi at the Toronto Open on Tuesday because of a back injury.
The Japanese former world No. 1 and current world No. 39 was trailing 7-6 (7-4), 3-0 when she withdrew, handing 31st-ranked Kanepi of Estonia a walkover entry into the second round at the WTA 1000 tournament, also known as the National Bank Open.
