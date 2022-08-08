  • Padres starter Yu Darvish pitches against the Dodgers in Los Angeles on Sunday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTES
    Padres starter Yu Darvish pitches against the Dodgers in Los Angeles on Sunday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTES

  KYODO

Yu Darvish allowed two runs on seven hits and was charged with the loss as the San Diego Padres went down 4-0 to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

Darvish (10-5) surrendered a solo homer to Cody Bellinger and an RBI single to Freddie Freeman in the bottom of the third at Dodger Stadium.

