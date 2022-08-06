  • SoftBank Hawks infielder Hikaru Kawase (left) and pitcher Shota Takeda celebrate after the team's 9-1 win on Saturday. | KYODO
    SoftBank Hawks infielder Hikaru Kawase (left) and pitcher Shota Takeda celebrate after the team's 9-1 win on Saturday. | KYODO

  • KYodo

  • SHARE

FUKUOKA – Shota Takeda struck out eight over six-plus innings as he outpitched former New York Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka in the SoftBank Hawks’ 9-1 Pacific League win over the Rakuten Eagles on Saturday.

Takeda (1-0) allowed just three hits and two walks against the Eagles, who could only manage to scratch out a fourth-inning tying run against him.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,