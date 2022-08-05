  • Giants pitcher Iori Yamasaki (left) and infielder Raito Nakayama celebrate while leaving the field after the third inning of their win over the Tigers at Tokyo Dome on Thursday. | KYODO
Rookie Iori Yamasaki pitched eight innings and singled in a run as the Yomiuri Giants beat the Hanshin Tigers 7-0 in the Central League to snap a four-game losing streak on Thursday.

The win at Tokyo Dome was Yomiuri’s first since most of its roster became infected with COVID-19. The Giants canceled six games due to a lack of players, only to return to action with back-to-back losses Tuesday and Wednesday.

