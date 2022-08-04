  • The Pirates' Yoshitomo Tsutsugo scores against the Marlins in Miami on July 14. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    The Pirates' Yoshitomo Tsutsugo scores against the Marlins in Miami on July 14. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • KYODO

  • SHARE

New York – First baseman Yoshitomo Tsutsugo was designated for assignment by the Pittsburgh Pirates in order to make room on the 40-man roster on Wednesday.

Signed to a $4 million contract this offseason, the 30-year-old former NPB slugger has struggled in 2022, his third season in MLB, hitting .171 in 50 games with two homers, 19 RBIs and a .249 on-base percentage.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,