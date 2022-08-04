New York – First baseman Yoshitomo Tsutsugo was designated for assignment by the Pittsburgh Pirates in order to make room on the 40-man roster on Wednesday.
Signed to a $4 million contract this offseason, the 30-year-old former NPB slugger has struggled in 2022, his third season in MLB, hitting .171 in 50 games with two homers, 19 RBIs and a .249 on-base percentage.
