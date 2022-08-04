  • Shohei Ohtani lost for the third time in as many games on Wednesday against the Athletics. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Shohei Ohtani lost for the third time in as many games on Wednesday against the Athletics. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • KYODO

  • SHARE

Anaheim – Shohei Ohtani came up empty in his third bid for history as the Los Angeles Angels fell to the Oakland Athletics 3-1 on Wednesday, leaving the two-way star stuck at nine wins.

No MLB player since Babe Ruth in 1918 has won 10 games as a pitcher and hit 10 home runs in the same season. Ohtani (9-7), who has 22 homers this season, gave up three runs, two of them earned, on seven hits, one walk and one wild pitch at Angel Stadium.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,