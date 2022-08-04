Anaheim – Shohei Ohtani came up empty in his third bid for history as the Los Angeles Angels fell to the Oakland Athletics 3-1 on Wednesday, leaving the two-way star stuck at nine wins.
No MLB player since Babe Ruth in 1918 has won 10 games as a pitcher and hit 10 home runs in the same season. Ohtani (9-7), who has 22 homers this season, gave up three runs, two of them earned, on seven hits, one walk and one wild pitch at Angel Stadium.
