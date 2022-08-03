  • Nationals right fielder Juan Soto has been sent to the Padres in the biggest deal of the MLB trade deadline. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
  • AFP-Jiji

Washington – Washington Nationals slugger Juan Soto and first baseman Josh Bell were sent to the San Diego Padres on Tuesday in a blockbuster deal at the Major League Baseball trade deadline.

Teams raced to make final roster moves for the last two months of the campaign, but the biggest was Soto and Bell boosting the Padres’ dreams of a first World Series title.

