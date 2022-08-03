Los Angeles – Vin Scully, one of baseball’s most revered broadcasters who called Dodgers’ games for a record-breaking 67 years and narrated some of the sport’s greatest moments, died on Tuesday at the age of 94, the team announced.
“We have lost an icon,” Dodgers President & CEO Stan Kasten said.
