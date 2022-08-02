  • Several MLB clubs have reportedly made offers for Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
Los Angeles – The Los Angeles Angels are not expected to trade Shohei Ohtani before Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline, multiple U.S. media outlets reported Monday.

With the Angels out of the playoff race, speculation had intensified about a potential trade for the Japanese two-way standout, who will become a free agent at the end of the 2023 season.

