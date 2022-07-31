  • Yokohama F. Marinos' Tomoki Iwata (center) celebrates after scoring against Kashima in Yokohama on Saturday. | KYODO
  • Kyodo

Yokohama F. Marinos moved eight points clear at the top of the J. League first division with a 2-0 win over second-place Kashima Antlers on Saturday.

Elber broke the ice just before the half at Nissan Stadium on a movement started by midfielder Tomoki Iwata, who scored the host’s second just after the half.

