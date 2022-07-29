  • Samurai Japan manager Hideki Kuriyama poses for photos during a news conference on Thursday. | KYODO
Manager Hideki Kuriyama’s Samurai Japan team will begin its campaign for a third World Baseball Classic championship at Tokyo Dome on March 9 under a new format, organizers announced Thursday.

Next year’s tournament will feature five-team first-round pools and knockout play, starting from the second-round pools, to decide who advances to the final round that concludes in Miami on March 21.

