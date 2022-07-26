  • Australian rugby league side Manly is scheduled to wear an 'inclusiveness' uniform in its Thursday game against Sydney Roosters. | REUTERS
    Australian rugby league side Manly is scheduled to wear an "inclusiveness" uniform in its Thursday game against Sydney Roosters. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

Melbourne – Seven players from Australian National Rugby League team Manly Sea Eagles will boycott a championship match this week in protest at being made to wear an “inclusiveness” jersey, triggering criticism from the club’s first openly gay player.

Manly coach Des Hasler said the players were opposed to wearing the pride jersey on “religious and cultural” grounds and would not play the team’s home game against Sydney Roosters on Thursday.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,