  • (From left) Abby Steiner, Talitha Diggs, Sydney McLaughlin and Britton Wilson of the United States celebrate after winning the women's 4x400-meter relay final on Sunday. | REUTERS
Eugene, Oregon – As a metaphor for a sport with lofty ambitions, Armand Duplantis soaring to a pole vault world record was the perfectly scripted final act that a thrilling World Athletics Championships deserved.

The Swedish star brought the curtain down on the 10-day track and field extravaganza in Eugene on Sunday with a jaw-dropping leap of 6.21 meters, sailing over the bar with ease to electrify Hayward Field.

