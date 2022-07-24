Japan’s Samurai Blue held to a goalless draw with China after failing to capitalize on the lion’s share of possession in their East Asian Football Federation E-1 Championship clash on Sunday.
Hajime Moriyasu’s team of domestically based players had the run of play throughout the contest at Toyota Stadium in Aichi Prefecture but was toothless in front of goal.
