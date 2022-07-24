EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France – Japan’s Mao Saigo carded six birdies and no bogeys during the third round of the Evian Championship on Saturday, leaving her nine strokes off the pace and sitting in 15th at the fourth women’s major of the year.
Saigo, at 8-under 205 following a 65, was a shot ahead of compatriot and first-round leader Ayaka Furue, who had an even-par 71 on the day at the Evian Resort Golf Club with three birdies, one bogey and one double bogey to place 22nd.
