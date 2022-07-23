  • Japan's Haruka Kitaguchi competes in the women's javelin throw finals during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on Friday. | AFP-JIJI
  • Kyodo

EUGENE, Oregon – Haruka Kitaguchi won bronze in the women’s javelin at the World Athletics Championships on Friday, becoming the first Japanese woman to medal in a throwing event at either the worlds or the Olympics.

The 24-year-old threw 63.27 meters in the final for Japan’s third medal at the ongoing championships in Oregon. Yukifumi Murakami was Japan’s last javelin medalist when he took bronze in the men’s competition at the 2009 worlds.

