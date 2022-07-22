Third-ranked maegashira Tamawashi, who has not missed a single bout in his 18-year career, has withdrawn from the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament due to a positive coronavirus case in his Kataonami stable, the Japan Sumo Association said Friday.
The 37-year-old Mongolian wrestler’s streak of 1,448 consecutive contests fought since his debut in January 2004 is the fourth longest all-time. His streak is expected to be officially kept alive, however, as the JSA has supported COVID-19-related medical exemptions.
